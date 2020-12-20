Michel Pereira issues fiery callout of former UFC champion Anthony Pettis

UFC welterweight Michel Pereira issued a fiery callout of former UFC champion Anthony Pettis following their victories at UFC Vegas 17.

On the preliminary card, Anthony Pettis earned a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Alex Morono for his second straight victory after beating Donald Cerrone in his last fight at UFC 249. A few fights later on the main card and Pereira won a competitive decision over rising star Khaos Williams. With both men winning on the same card, and with Pereira looking to steal Pettis’ top-15 ranking and break in the rankings himself, this certainly feels like a potential welterweight matchup to look forward to in 2021.

With a matchup between both men making sense as far as the rankings go, following Saturday’s card, Pereira issued a fiery callout to Pettis in his post-fight interview.

From one showman to another, @UfcPereira wants a crack at Anthony Pettis 👀 #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/4HtnP860fs — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 20, 2020

“Anthony Pettis, I win, you win. Go, go. Go fight. Two weeks. Go, go, Anthony Pettis,” Pereira said.

This is not the first time that Pereira has called out Pettis, as he enlisted the help of UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker to call Pettis out back in October following his submission win over Zelim Imadaev. However, the UFC instead decided to match Pereira up with Williams, while the matchmakers paired Pettis with Morono. With both men coming off of competitive unanimous decision victories, a fight makes sense.

However, for Pereira to get the fight with Pettis, it relied on “Showtime” re-upping his contract with the UFC. The former UFC lightweight champion fought out his contract against Morono and he will look to test the free-agent waters and see what is out there for his next fight. Re-signing with the UFC is of course on the table, but perhaps it would take the UFC to match him up with a ranked fighter and not someone unranked like Pereira to re-up. Then again, maybe Pettis digs the fight as much as Pereira does.

Are you interested in watching Michel Pereira fight Anthony Pettis next?