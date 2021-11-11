Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad set for upcoming UFC Fight Night card

A matchup between two of the best UFC welterweights pitting Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad is set for an upcoming UFC Fight Night card.

Thompson vs. Muhammad is set to take place at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card set for December 18 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The news of the fight was first reported by MMAjunkie.com. The card is headlined by heavyweights Chris Dauakus and Derrick Lewis, and this fight between Thompson vs. Muhammad will likely be part of the evening’s main card. There are several more notable matchups on this card such as Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon at 135 and Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot at 155.

Thompson (16-5-1) is the No. 5 ranked welterweight in the UFC. Now 38 years old, Thompson is getting up there in age and he did not look like his usual effective self in his last outing against Gilbert Burns. Perhaps that was a bad style matchup against one of the division’s top grapplers, but it does look like Thompson is on a bit of a decline based on that matchup. That being said, he had beaten Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal in his two fights prior to that, so Thompson is still one of the top-10 ranked fighters in the division.

Muhammad (19-3, 1 NC) is the No. 9 ranked welterweight in the UFC. Muhammad is currently riding a six-fight unbeaten streak that includes a notable win over Demian Maia in his last outing to bounce back after a No Contest eye poke result against Leon Edwards. Muhammad has been asking the UFC for a top-five opponent for quite some time now, and with Thompson also looking for an opponent, it made sense to book this matchup.

Who do you think wins this upcoming UFC Fight Night welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad?