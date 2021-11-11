Usman Nurmagomedov detained in Moscow following alleged hit and run on a police officer

Bellator standout Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of UFC icon Khabib, was detained in Moscow following a hit and run on a police officer.

The incident allegedly occurred earlier today while Usman and a friend were traveling by car to an airport near Kaspiysk in Dagestan.

According to reports, Usman Nurmagomedov and his associate were driving a Toyota Camry which struck a police officer at a checkpoint near the airport.

The pair did not stop and proceeded to continue on their journey, only to have police officers waiting to greet them in Moscow.

The police officer struck in the hit and run is said to have received moderate bruising from the incident.

Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib's cousin, and his friend Kamal Idrisov were detained by the police. Allegedly, they were involved in a hit-and-run accident in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/ghez24rIqo — Pablo_Escobar (@JM97_79) November 11, 2021

Usman Nurmagomedov and his friend will now apparently be transported back to Dagestan for further investigation.

The undefeated lightweight fighter, Nurmagoemdov (14-0 MMA), most recently competed at last month’s Bellator 269 event where he earned a first round submission victory over Patrik Pietila.

Given his recent success and unblemished professional record, many fans and analysts are touting Usman as the next Khabib.

The 23-year-old recently took to his Instagram where he appeared to respond to today’s incident.

“I don’t know who’s writing what, but please, calm down already. I’ve already been bombarded with text messages, everything’s fine.”

Time will tell if everything is actually fine as Usman Nurmagomedov suggests. A hit and run on a police officer is a major offense and one that Bellator officials are likely taking very seriously.

Stay glued to this website for more information as it becomes available.