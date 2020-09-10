Stephen Thompson admits Leon Edwards is “the scariest” guy in the division, but isn’t interested in fighting him

Stephen Thompson believes Leon Edwards is the scariest guy in the division but isn’t interested in fighting him for his next fight.

After it was reported that Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz would have their rematch, many thought it lined up Leon Edwards and Stephen Thompson to fight. Yet, “Wonderboy” isn’t interested in making that fight happen next.

“Not really… Leon Edwards, he doesn’t have a fight coming up but I feel almost bad for the guy, because he literally is the guy in the top five who deserves to fight for the title,” Thompson said to Submission Radio. “I think him not being able to get out of London and fight had something to do with it. That’s why they put up Gilbert Burns. He definitely deserves the title for sure. We are managed by the same management company and I feel bad he hasn’t fought for it yet.

“I think he is the scariest out of the division, really is. Every time you see this guy fight he gets better. He comes into the UFC as a striker. But he is out wrestling and out grappling guys like RDA,” Thompson continued. “Even Vicente Luque, they fought and he was out wrestling him and taking him down and controlling him on the ground. This guy gets better. He gets better every time you see him. Those are the guys that you really have to watch out for and really have to study for.”

Stephen Thompson says his preferred fight would be against Nick Diaz who is reportedly set to return to the Octagon in 2021. Yet, he says he would fight Leon Edwards or anyone if it came down to it.

Leon Edwards has not fought since July of 2019 when he beat Rafael dos Anjos by decision and is the odd man out at welterweight.

Would you want to see Stephen Thompson vs. Leon Edwards?