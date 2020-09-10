MMA legend Cris Cyborg set to defend Bellator women’s featherweight title against Arlene Blencowe

MMA legend Cris Cyborg will defend the Bellator women’s featherweight title later this year against top contender Arlene Blencowe.

Amy Kaplan of FanSided was the first to reveal that Cyborg’s next opponent would be Blencowe. It should be noted that there is currently no date set for this fight, only that it is expected to take place before 2020 is over. Bellator president Scott Coker previously said that Blencowe was likely going to be next in line to fight Cyborg, and this new report all but confirms that is indeed the direction that the Bellator matchmakers are going in.

BREAKING: I have confirmed with multiple sources that a @BellatorMMA featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) and Arlene Blencowe is signed, date TBD but is thought to happen before the end of 2020. pic.twitter.com/Xb3joAYn35 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) September 10, 2020

BREAKING: I have confirmed with multiple sources that a @BellatorMMA featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg ( @criscyborg ) and Arlene Blencowe is signed, date TBD but is thought to happen before the end of 2020.

Cyborg (22-2, 1 NC) is the Bellator women’s featherweight champion, having won the belt from Julia Budd in her last fight via four-round TKO. Cyborg is one of the greatest women’s MMA fighters of all time, having gone undefeated between 2005 and 2018 until a KO loss to Amanda Nunes in at UFC 232 After she lost her belt in the UFC, the 35-year-old Brazilian defeated Felicia Spencer in a non-title fight. She then tested free agency, where she signed a lucrative contract with Bellator. In her first fight in Bellator, Cyborg won the women’s featherweight title from Budd, adding to her incredible collection of belts.

Blencowe (13-7) is one of the top women’s featherweights in Bellator. The 37-year-old Australian is 6-3 overall in Bellator through two stints in the promotion. Thus far in her second stint in the promotion, Blencowe is 4-1 with her lone loss a split decision to Budd. She rides a three-fight win streak into this title fight against Cyborg, having defeated Leslie Smith, Amanda Bell, and Amber Leilock during her current winning streak.

Who do you think wins, Cris Cyborg or Arlene Blencowe?