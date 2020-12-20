Sijara Eubanks issues statement following loss to Pannie Kianzad at UFC Vegas 17

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Sijara Eubanks issued a statement following her unanimous decision loss to Pannie Kianzad at UFC Vegas 17.

Eubanks came into the bout ranked No. 13 in the world at 135lbs, but she suffered her second straight defeat with a unanimous decision defeat to Kianzad. It was a close, competitive fight throughout the 15 minutes, but Kianzad was sharper with her boxing and her effective striking was what ultimately won her the fight on points. The judges scored the fight unanimously in the favor of Kianzad, with all three judges giving her the fight 29-28. It was a very close fight that came down to who won the last round.

Following the loss to Kianzad, Eubanks took to her social media to release a statement.

In this game the highs are super high and lows are just friggin loooow! I came into this fight with alot of challenges physically and pushed through anyways. And whether in victory or defeat, I thank God first. For leading me on this incredible path and for BLESSING me with the best family, team, and coaches in the world! I love y’all so so much. Back to the drawing board!

Eubanks (6-6) has been in the UFC since 2018 and has racked up a .500 record overall with four wins and four losses. Eubanks actually has some really nice wins on her resume over the likes of Lauren Murphy, Julia Avila, Roxanne Modafferi, and Sarah Moras. However, she also has losses to Kianzad, Ketlen Vieira, Bethe Correia, and Aspen Ladd. The UFC is cutting 60 fighters in and with a .500 record, Eubanks could be someone the promotion takes a closer look at. However, considering she is an active fighter who never says no to the matchmakers, odds are Eubanks gets one more fight.

What do you think is next for Sijara Eubanks after losing to Pannie Kianzad at UFC Vegas 17?