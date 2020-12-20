Anthony Pettis is moving back to lightweight, eyes a rematch with “tough dude” Tony Ferguson

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis says he is moving back to 155lbs and he is eyeing a rematch with “tough dude” Tony Ferguson.

Pettis defeated Alex Morono via unanimous decision in the preliminary card headliner at UFC Vegas 17. Following a decision win over Donald Cerrone back at UFC 249, Pettis has now won two fights in a row and he just finished the last fight on his UFC deal. “Showtime” said following UFC Vegas 17 that he wants to test free agency and see what else is out there, mentioning his little brother Sergio Pettis left the UFC for Bellator. However, Pettis said that his top choice would be to re-sign with the UFC.

Pettis said that the UFC is at the top of his free-agent wish list because of the best fighters in the world competing there. Although promotions such as Bellator have great fighters on their roster as well, Pettis specifically mentioned the UFC having the top talent in the sport and that is driving him because he wants to cement his legacy in the sport. In particular, the UFC lightweight division, which UFC president Dana White said is the promotion’s top weight class, is what interests Pettis as we head into 2021. The thought of a rematch with Ferguson, who beat him in 2018, has Pettis very intrigued.

“I think Tony makes sense, man. I think Tony Ferguson coming off his two losses — and he’s fighting tough dudes — that’s what I hate about this sport. Guys are like, ‘Oh, Tony’s done.’ Dude, he’s a dangerous dude,” Pettis said at the UFC Vegas 17 post-fight press conference (via LowKickMMA.com). “But I think that would be a good fight for me to jump back in the lightweight mix and he’s still right up there.”

Ferguson is coming off of back-to-back lopsided losses to Charles Oliveira and to Justin Gaethje, but he remains a top-five fighter at 155lbs. Ferguson said recently that he has no interest in retiring, and White said he won’t be part of the 60 roster cuts, so he’ll be back in 2021. Pettis is a free agent but as part of his negotiation, he could be looking to make sure that his new deal includes the fight with Ferguson happening next year. Then again, the lure of a big contract in free agency may be enough to lure him away.

Do you want to see a rematch between Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson?