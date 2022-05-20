Shu-Ki Fita #31: YZ.27

INTRODUCING YZ.27

YZ.27 is a SINGLE model built exclusively from Air Jordan XXIV’s. Its construction is TOE-DOWN and LACE-to-LACE. His Primary Color is BLACK (COMMON) and his Accent Color is METALLIC RED (WILDCARD).

View YZ.27’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

ABOUT POWER (RARITY) RANKINGS

We spent a decent amount of time adjusting and fine-tuning our rarity calculation. The goal was to create a distribution that made sense, without forcing it into a pre-defined curve. Ultimately we wanted the spread between highest and lowest to be meaningful, and we wanted to avoid scores clustering around one value–what good is a rank if thirty fighters are tied for fifth place?

Every randomly selected element was assigned a score based on its relative scarcity to the other fighters, and then each of those elements was weighted, because clearly some elements would be considered more valuable than others (e.g., we suspect primary color will be valued much more than orientation).

Finally we added Rarity modifiers to recognize and reward fighters that had any S TIER selections, its the Shu-Ki’s overall shoe composition rarity, and the Shu-Ki’s overall color combination (primary + accent) rarity.

The theoretical maximum power score is 2300.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?