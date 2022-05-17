Shu-Ki Fita #29: JS.90

INTRODUCING JS.90

JS.90 is a HYBRID model built with Air Jordan XVIII’s, Air Jordan XV’s, and Air Jordan XXIII’s. Its construction is TOE-DOWN and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is WHITE (COMMON) and his Accent Color is YELLOW (COMMON).

View JS.90’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

ABOUT PRIMARY COLORS

With respect to colors we wanted to see some Shu-Ki’s share color palettes, but we also wanted to see some standout with rarer or unique colors. We tried to strike a balance by creating a limited palette of 15 PRIMARY COLORS that we then sorted into 3 tiers.

Since the primary color of most shoes is predominantly black or white, we wanted to respect that so Black and White comprised our first Tier (COMMON).

We added the four primary colors to the next tier (RARE) and then eight other colors to the third tier (S TIER).

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Finally we added the possibility of WILDCARDS, which essentially gave the artist free

reign for that color.

The randomized selection of a Shu-Ki’s primary color was a two-step process that began with randomly determining its tier, and then randomly selecting a color within that tier.

Shu-Ki’s had a 65% chance to draw the COMMON tier, a 25% chance to draw the RARE tier and only a 10% chance to draw the S TIER, and about a 1% chance to draw a WILDCARD.

We created the tier system in order to relay and retain the importance (or projected rarity) of some colors, in the event those colors turned out to be less rare after the selection process due to probability anomalies.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

As with the portrait composition, the artist’s use of colors was not bound by any strict rules or demarcations. Obviously the artist tried to honor the colors selected as best as possible, but in some places the lines slightly blur, and exceptions can be detected.

In some cases the line between “primary” and “accent” gets fuzzy, in others, black and/or white are used as further accents even if not selected. Again, decisions were ultimately made to serve the art without egregiously upsetting the overarching program.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?