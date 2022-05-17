Sean O’Malley believes a third loss to Alex Volkanovski could damage Max Holloway’s legacy: “You can’t consider him one of the greatest”

Sean O’Malley has weighed in on the upcoming Alex Volkanovski vs Max Holloway trilogy fight.

Alex Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) and Max Holloway (23-6 MMA) have already met in the Octagon twice. It was to be ‘The Great’ who won both fights.

At UFC 245 in December of 2019, Volkanovski defeated Holloway by unanimous decision.

At UFC 251 in July of 2020, Holloway succumbed to defeat once again in a controversial split decision.

And now the two will meet again on July 2, 2022 at UFC 276, which takes place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an episode of ‘The BrOMalley Show‘, Sean O’Malley and his brother Daniel O’Malley discussed the highly-anticipated matchup saying:

“I don’t know. That’s an interesting fight. I mean, if Max loses, he’s 0 and 3 against Volk. That’s crazy. That’s wild. Think about it. Like, that would, I mean, Max is considered one of the GOAT’s, one of the best of all time. But if he loses to Volk, whether, I mean, it doesn’t matter how he loses, he doesn’t have the two fights previously. They’ll say he’s 0 and 3. You can’t consider him one of the greatest, on paper (after that).”

Yes, Volkanovski is coming into the fight with Holloway with an astonishing record of 21 wins in a row.

Holloway, has won three of his last five fights, beating Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA), Calvin Kattar (23-5 MMA) and Frankie Edgar (23-10 MMA). ‘Blessed’ two most recent losses were of course to Alex Volkanovski. Holloway could indeed be putting his legacy on the line.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley that should Holloway lose to Volkanovski a third time, that he could no longer be considered ‘one of the greatest’?

Are you looking forward to the highly anticipated summer featherweight battle and what is your prediction for the outcome?