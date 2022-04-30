Shu-Ki Fita #11: RD.29

INTRODUCING RD.29

RD.29 is a SINGLE model built exclusively from Air Jordan XXX’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is PURPLE (S TIER) and his Accent Color is GREEN (COMMON).

View RD.29’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

Shu-Ki Fita’s Lead Commentator is Lewy Chill (who is built from appropriately chill Gucci slides). Lewy is excited to be on Earth to call all the super fight action. Follow him on Twitter to hear the latest Shu-Ki Fita insider analysis.

And if Lewy Chill’s Golden Retriever demeanor isn’t your cup of tea, no fear, there is his pretentious and insufferable counterpart: Bobby Brainiac (built from snooty Gucci slides). Follow him on Twitter to hear his relentless verbal assault on Lewy Chill.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament–MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?