Shannon Ross plans to show fans he belongs with stoppage win over Jesus Aguilar at UFC 290

Shannon Ross is looking to prove to the doubters that he belongs in the UFC.

Ross suffered a TKO loss to Vinicius Salvador on the Contender Series, but it was revealed he fought with appendicitis, so Dana White signed him. In his debut, he suffered a 59-second knockout loss to Kleydson Rodrigues and wasn’t sure what would be next after the setback.

Yet, Shannon Ross got the call to face Jesus Aguilar at UFC 290 on International Fight Week which he was pumped about.

“Just to get a spot on this card is massive. I think 99 percent of the UFC roster wants to be on this card, with it being International Fight Week and all the stuff that goes on,” Ross said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “For me, to get on this card is massive and to fight in front in front of the American fans will be superb.”

Entering this fight, Shannon Ross is the betting underdog and knows people are already writing him off. With that, the Aussie plans to prove he belongs in the UFC with a solid performance at UFC 290.

“You have a shitty performance in your debut and that is what people are remembering you for. To get back in there and right that wrong, it’s big for me because I know how I can fight and how I can perform,” Ross said. “It will be good to get in there to prove to the UFC fans that I belong here. There is a little bit extra pressure coming off the loss to the debut.”