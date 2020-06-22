Shane Burgos issues statement after FOTY contender with Josh Emmett

Shane Burgos has issued a statement after coming up short in a Fight of the Year contender with Josh Emmett at UFC on ESPN 11 in Las Vegas last Saturday.

Emmett and Burgos, both ranked featherweight contenders, collided in the card’s co-main event. After three, frenetic rounds that left many fans wishing the fight was a five-rounder, Emmett was awarded a unanimous decision win.

Both men pocketed $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus checks.

Speaking on Instagram on Sunday, Burgos addressed this loss. He also thanked Emmett for the fight, and UFC President Dana White for keeping the UFC operating during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Last night didn’t go my way,” Burgos wrote in his post. “Even with the devastation of the loss that might have been the most fun I’ve had in a fight. Felt great all week, had a phenomenal camp, i have no excuses. I really wish we could have had two more rounds but is what it is. Thank u all for the love and support and hats off to @joshemmettufc thank u for that unforgettable war. Big shout out to the @ufc and @danawhite for keeping the ball rolling and giving us the opportunity to fight and provide. Excited to get back to my baby girl and get right back to work! This is all part of God’s plan for my life and I trust in him. I will be back soon.”

With his setback against Josh Emmett, Shane Burgos returned to the loss column after three-straight wins against Kurt Holobaugh, Cub Swanson, and Makwan Amirkhani. That being said, his gutsy effort ensures he’ll remain a legitimate contender in the featherweight top-15.