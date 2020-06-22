Bobby Green threatens to slap James Vick after Twitter callout

UFC lightweight veteran Bobby Green has found himself in the crosshairs of James Vick, and seems to be more than willing to accept the matchup.

Green returned to the Octagon at UFC on ESPN 11 last weekend, picking up a decision win over Clay Guida. Shortly after the fight concluded, Vick took to Twitter to call for a fight with Green.

I remember when I was winning fights Bobby Green was ranked significantly below me and on a losing streak but kept calling me out like I was scared of him lol of course then the fight didn’t make sense then but I bet now that I’m on a losing streak his ass wouldn’t dare fight me. — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) June 21, 2020

Speaking to the media after his win over Guida, Green was asked about this callout from Vick. He left no doubt about where he stands on his potential matchup.

“You tell him I’m gonna slap him when I see him,” Green responded. “Tell him to bring it on!”

Vick quickly caught wind of this response from Green, and doesn’t seem too worried about his rival’s threat.

“Yeah right,” Vick wrote in response to Green.

With his victory over Guida, Bobby Green bounced back from consecutive decision losses to Francisco Trinaldo and Drakkar Klose. That skid was preceded by a win over Erik Koch, and a trio of setbacks against Rashid Magomedov, Dustin Poirier and Edson Barboza.

James Vick, on the other hand, has lost his last four fights. His skid began with a knockout loss to current interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje, and continued with a decision loss to Paul Felder and a knockout loss at the hands of Dan Hooker, both at lightweight. His most recent loss occurred in his debut in the welterweight division, where he was knocked out by Niko Price.

