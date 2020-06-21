UFC on ESPN 11 Results: Josh Emmett defeats Shane Burgos (Highlights)

A key featherweight bout between Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos serves as the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 event in Las Vegas.

Emmett (15-2 MMA) enters tonight’s contest on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektic in his most recent Octagon appearances.

As for Shane Burgos (13-1 MMA), the ‘Hurricane’ will enter tonight’s co-main event sporting a three-fight win streak, his latest being a third-round TKO victory over Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 244 this past November.

Round one begins and Shane Burgos come out quickly. Emmett sitting low looking to counter. He lands a low kick and then misses with a right hand. Burgos continues to press and lands a right hand. Emmett with a nice counter right. He leaps forward with a combination. He lands a low kick. Burgos responds with one of his own. Emmett with a counter hook. Shane with a jab. Both men land low kicks. Josh Emmett with another good right hand. He follows that up with a couple of jabs. Burgos lands a front kick but then eats another right hand. Emmett’s left leg appears to be hurting him. Both men with jabs in the pocket. Shane with a nice low kick. Emmett just misses with a big right hand. He lands a short hook but eats a low kick from Burgos. The fighters continue to exchange wildly in the pocket. Shane Burgos with a nice body shot. He follows that up with a triple jab. Emmett looks to come forward but it stopped by a low kick. He leaps forward with a left hand now. Burgos with another hard inside low kick. Thirty seconds remain. Burgos with a nice left hook. Emmett shoots in for a takedown but it is not there. Burgos with knees from the clinch. Emmett with a right hand. The horn sounds to end the action in round one.

Round two of the UFC on ESPN 11 co-main event begins and Shane Burgos comes forward quickly. Josh Emmett continues to be bother by that hyper extended knee. He lands a low kick but Burgos is all over him with pressure. Emmett ducks his chin and throws a wild combination. He backs up Burgos but only momentarily. Shane comes forward but eats a jab. Emmett with a nice body shot. He lands a low kick but Josh replies with one to the body. Shane Burgos with a crisp lead jab. Emmett with a hard right hand but Burgos just eats it. Another good jab from Burgos. Emmett responds with one of his own. That knocks out the mouth piece of Burgos so we break and restart. Emmett with a lead right and then a nice left hook behind it. Both fighters with good jabs now. Two minutes remain in round two. Both men seem happy to keep this fight standing. Burgos is still pressing the action but both men are landing seemingly at will. Emmett just misses with a massive right hand. He lands a follow up punch. Burgos with another heavy low kick. He comes forward with a high kick but Emmett answers with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC on ESPN 11 co-main event begins and Emmett comes out quickly with a flurry. Shane Burgos comes back with a kick but a right hand from Josh put him down to the canvas. Emmett follows Burgos to the floor and begins working from full guard. He is landing shots to the body and head from top position. Burgos escapes but then lands a low kick to the groin of Emmett which puts a pause on the action. We restart and Josh Emmett connects with an overhand left that drops Burgos back to the canvas. Josh begins firing off ground and pound from full guard. Burgos appears to be cut be scrambles back up to his feet. Just over ninety seconds remain in the fight. Emmett with a nice left hook. He misses with a wild right. Burgos with a jab. Emmett answers with one of his own. Shane is putting on the pressure now. Emmett rocks him with a massive right. Somehow Burgos stays on his feet. He continues to press forward Zombie style. The horns sounds to end a thrilling war.

Official UFC on ESPN 11 Result: Josh Emmett def. Shane Burgos by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 29-27)

Who would you like to see Josh Emmett fight next following his decision victory over Shane Burgos tonight in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 20, 2020