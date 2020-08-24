Shana Dobson earns biggest upset in UFC history with TKO victory over Mariya Agapova

UFC women’s flyweight Shana Dobson earned the biggest upset in UFC history when she finished Mariya Agapova at UFC on ESPN 15.

After surviving a tough first round from a super-aggressive Agapova, Dobson was able to take over in the second round after Agapova began to tire from expending too much energy in the first. Sensing that momentum in the fight was changing, Dobson capitalized on her fatigued opponent as she was able to gain a dominant position on Agapova on the ground and rain down punches until the referee stepped in for the TKO victory.

It was a massive victory for Dobson, who snapped her three-fight losing skid with the shocking victory. The win was a major upset at the sportsbooks, as Dobson was a historic underdog. In fact, Dobson was the biggest underdog to win a fight in UFC history.

According to Nick Kalikas of MMAOddsbreaker.com, Dobson closed at some spots at +1150. That makes her the single biggest underdog ever to get their hand raised in the Octagon. On the flipside, Agapova closed as an incredible -1900 betting favorite and she lost.

MMAOddsbreaker.com confirmed that Dobson vs. Agapova moved to the top of the UFC list of biggest upsets ever. The previous record belonged to TJ Dillashaw when he knocked out Renan Barao at UFC 173 as a +765 underdog. In fact, Dobson’s win is by the odds the second-biggest upset in MMA history. The only bigger upset according to the numbers was Sokoudjou knocking out Antonio Rogerio Nogueira at PRIDE 33 in 2007. He was +1350.

There are several other notable upsets in UFC history worth mentioning such as Holly Holm knocking out Ronda Rousey and Matt Serra stopping Georges St-Pierre at UFC 69 that seem bigger based on the significance of them. But according to the closing odds, Dobson is now the newest record holder as the biggest betting underdog to win in UFC history.

