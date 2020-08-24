Paulo Costa sends message to Israel Adesanya: “I will kill you”

Paulo Costa has a message for UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya ahead of their upcoming title fight, scheduled for UFC 253 on September 26.

Costa addressed Adesanya on a recent episode of Submission Radio.

In this interview, he questioned the approach Adesanya took in his March decision victory over Yoel Romero, which was widely panned by fans.

“You are not a real champion man, you don’t deserve, I will kill you.”@BorrachinhaMMA sends a message to Israel Adesanya 👀 📺: https://t.co/A7TTttueeL#UFC253 pic.twitter.com/jLPPSQkuP9 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) August 24, 2020

“I have just one question,” Costa began. “Adesanya, why you freezing when you face Romero? You’re not a real champion, man. You don’t deserve. I will kill you.”

Like Adesanya, Costa is also riding a decision win over Romero. However, his victory over the Cuban juggernaut was widely hailed as one of the most exciting fights of 2019.

The UFC 253 middleweight title fight between Costa and Adesanya, who are both undefeated at 13-0 and 19-0 respectively, is one of the most anticipated features on the UFC calendar.

Ahead of the fight, the two middleweights have traded plenty in the way of pre-fight trash talk. While Costa fired the latest volley, Adesanya had lots to say about his rival during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter last week.

“He’s dumb,” Adesanya said of Costa. “He’s dumb and he walks forward and he throws shots. That’s what makes it really exciting, and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to this big, inflated ignoramus, running up on me, trying to throw shots as I keep moving and sticking him.

“The only people he ever beat that are worthy of anything as two guys that are ranked, that was Uriah Hall and Romero,” Adesanya said. “Who else has he beat that’s ranked? Who else has he beat? I can list you four guys that I have, so you have to understand there’s levels to this.”

Who do you think will come out on top when Paulo Costa challenges Israel Adesanya at UFC 253?