Sean Strickland weighs in after Beneil Dariush is forced out of UFC Vegas 49: “He makes me feel uncomfortable he’s such a good man”

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has echoed Marvin Vettori by confirming that Beneil Dariush is legitimately injured.

Next Saturday’s Fight Night main event was supposed to see Beneil Dariush take on Islam Makhachev in an important lightweight clash, with many believing the winner would earn themselves a shot at the title. Alas, an injury to Dariush has ruled him out of the contest, with Bobby Green now stepping in on short notice to try and stop the surge of Makhachev.

The injury is said to be fairly serious with Dariush potentially even needing surgery, with his friend Sean Strickland stressing the legitimacy of the problem on social media whilst also praising the 32-year-old.

I've walked in on closed door Bible studies at kings,made me feel uncomfortable which was followed by him asking me to join. not the party I signed up for. Benny is one the most honest guys I know, he's legitimately injured. He makes me feel uncomfortable he's such a good man https://t.co/qiax1s8siC — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 17, 2022

The Iranian-American star is currently riding an impressive seven-fight win streak with his latest triumph, over Tony Ferguson at UFC 262, earning him the right to take on Makhachev.

It’s not yet known how long he’s going to be out of action for but at the very least, he’ll be expecting a fight of real note upon returning to the Octagon. Sean Strickland, meanwhile, could well be just one big win away from challenging for the middleweight championship, with Israel Adesanya even noting his rise through the division in the last couple of years.

