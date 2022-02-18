Brendan Schaub on Joe Rogan’s absence from UFC 271: “I will never ever talk s**t about Dana White again”

Following UFC 271 last Saturday, February 12th Brendan Schaub did a recap on his ‘The Schaub Show’ podcast on YouTube. Schaub spoke about UFC President, Dana White, and vowed to never ‘talk sh*t about Dana White again’.

Schaub (10-5 MMA) officially retired from the UFC back in 2015. Since then he has gone on to perform stand-up comedy and is currently active as a podcast host.

Schaub & White have had a rocky relationship in the past, with both talking smack about one another.

Apparently going forward, Brendan Schaub has changed his tune. The former heavyweight fighter explained how his perception of Dana White is much different following Saturday’s Joe Rogan controversy at UFC 271. ‘Big Brown’ took to his podcast saying:

“The main card (UFC 271) was a really good card. Overall just a great night in Houston. Obviously there was a little bit of drama going into it with – no Joe Rogan.

Do I know exactly what happened, sure I do. Is it my story to tell, nope.

Brendan Schaub continued:

When it comes out you’re going to love Joe Rogan even more for missing that one.

And you’ll also love Dana White even more. I will never ever talk sh*t about Dana White again. After him going to bat for his guys. He’s a real one. He’s a real one.”

