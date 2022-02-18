Spotify’s deal with Joe Rogan is worth double what was originally reported

A recent report has indicated that the deal between Spotify and Joe Rogan is actually worth around $200 million as opposed to $100 million.

Over the course of the last few weeks there’s been a lot of talk surrounding the future of Joe Rogan. The controversial podcaster and UFC commentator has come under fire for some of his previous remarks, with the backlash including a viral video of him saying the N-word over and over.

Rogan has both apologized for his previous actions and reacted to the overall media scrutiny he’s been under, with Spotify themselves commenting on the matter by indicating they would be keeping The Joe Rogan Experience on their platform. Alas, as a consequence of his past indiscretions, over 100 episodes of JRE have also been removed from their library.

The fan support for Rogan has been notable with many pointing towards his $100 million deal as a sign of just how popular he really is. As it turns out, though, the true value of this agreement may be at least double that total.

Spotify’s deal with Joe Rogan is worth more than $200 million, according to a new report by the New York Times. Previously, the deal was believed to be worth $100 million, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. 🔗: https://t.co/J9kyMcnUDU pic.twitter.com/JQNq247pwx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2022

That kind of figure just goes to show how much influence Joe Rogan truly has with his reach and, in equal measure, indicates how valuable he is to Spotify as a brand.

There’s every chance we won’t see him partnering up with them beyond what is currently agreed. Still, even with everything that’s happened and all that’s been said, there are millions of people out there who will tune in to hear what he has to say for as long as he’s on the air.

What do you think of the Joe Rogan controversy? How do you think this is going to impact his work with the UFC, if at all? Let us know your thoughts on his situation and what may come next down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!