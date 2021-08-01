Top-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland says it would make him “super happy” to kill someone in the UFC during one of his fights.

Strickland defeated former teammate Uriah Hall via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 33 on Saturday night. In the first five-round fight of his UFC career, Strickland used his jab to piece up Hall over the course of 25 minutes, while also mixing up power strikes and takedowns to seal the deal and pick up the biggest win of his career. With five straight victories, including a perfect 4-0 record in the UFC middleweight division, it is clear that Strickland is one of the best fighters in the world at his weight class, and he hopes to continue fighting bigger and better opponents. But for Strickland, what really makes him happy more than anything is just going in the Octagon and hurting people.

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 33, Strickland admitted that his ultimate dream would be to hurt someone so bad in the fight that they weren’t able to make it out alive.

“If you like to f*cking hurt people, you’re in the right sport. I would love nothing more than to kill somebody in the ring. Nothing more. It would make me super happy I would own that sh*t, too. I don’t know if it would make me liable, I might have to say I’m sorry if the cops came, but I would own that sh*t. Own it. Be a psychopath, it’s f*cking fun,” Strickland said (h/t MMAFighting).

Adding on to what he was saying, “Tarzan” admitted that, even though he’s one of the best fighters in his division, he doesn’t believe that the UFC brass wants him to ever be champ.

“I’m probably the last person they want as the champion. ‘So Sean what do you think about the UFC?’ I mean it’s cool, they pay me well, it’s cool. (But) I’m the last one they probably want to be the champion,” Strickland said.

Who should Sean Strickland face next after beating Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33?