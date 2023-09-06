Sean Strickland offers to spar fight fans at the UFC 293 open workouts: “Just don’t f**king cut me!”

Sean Strickland is offering to spar fight fans at the UFC 293 open workouts.

UFC 293 takes place this coming Saturday, September 9th at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

The main event will feature a middleweight title fight between current champion Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) and Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA).

Adesanya, 34, most recently fought and defeated Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA) via way of knockout in April of this year at UFC 287, recapturing the crown.

Sean Strickland, 32, is sporting back-to-back wins coming into UFC 293, with victories over Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) and Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-5 MMA).

Taking to ‘X‘, Strickland put out the offer for sparring partners ahead of UFC 293 saying:

The UFC says I must do some open work outs tonight at 540.. If you bring gloves I'll spar you! Just don't fucking cut me! Lmao — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 5, 2023

Sean Strickland, true to his word, did invite a fan in attendance to spar with him and the two traded some light blows.

Following the sparring session, Strickland said:

“I would like to spar someone bigger. But the UFC just said f**king no.”

“That’s a damn shame because you guys are f**king awesome, this man is awesome, you guys are awesome.”

“But before I get out of here, give this little f**ker a big round of applause.”

The UFC did indeed say ‘no’ after it was disclosed by Strickland that he had punched a fan. It was UFC President, Dana White, who earlier told the media:

“Do you know where the news came from that he punched a fan? Yeah, (the news came from him). Yeah, he’s beauty. He played it up more than whatever and was jokingly. … The fan and him are cool. Going into this, I knew. I knew what this week was going to be like. Yes, we’re prepared for it and yes we have people around him now, so he won’t be punching people in the stomach anymore – for fun or not for fun.”

Apparently the UFC needs to reel in Sean Strickland just a little tighter – after first punching a fan, to then sparring with a fan.

