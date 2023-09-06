Sean O’Malley willing to “teach” Henry Cejudo whatever he wants to know after outwrestling Aljamain Sterling: “I’m above Henry, statistically speaking”

Sean O’Malley is willing to ‘teach’ Henry Cejudo whatever he wants to know after outwrestling Aljamain Sterling.

UFC 292 saw Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) and Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) in a bantamweight title fight. The outcome was a TKO victory for ‘Suga’ at 0:51 of round 2.

It was during an interview with Michael Bisping on his ‘Beleive You Me’ podcast that O’Malley spoke about defeating Sterling at UFC 292 last month:

“Aljamain Sterling was not expecting me to be as fast as I was. And it drives me crazy when people are like ‘Why didn’t he wrestle, why didn’t he try to wrestle?’ I’m standing about 42 feet away from you and still being able to hit you, and these guys can’t get in on me. It’s not as easy as trying to grab my leg.”

Continuing, Sean O’Malley said (h/t MMANews):

“(Sterling) couldn’t (wrestle more). That was 100% his goal, it was no secret what our game plans were. I executed mine better. And even when he did get me up against the fence, I outwrestled him in a sense. He couldn’t take me down. I’ll teach Henry whatever he wants to know. ‘Cause he took Henry down four times. There’s just levels to wrestling, and I’m above Henry – statistically speaking – against Aljamain.”

Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) challenged Sterling for the bantamweight title in May of this year at UFC 288. The 36-year-old ‘Tripe C’ came back from a 3 year layoff but was unsuccessful in his quest, being defeated by ‘Funk Master’ by split decision.

Cejudo and O’Malley seemingly enjoy taking jabs at one another on social media.

The latest comments from Sean O’Malley are sure to draw out Henry Cejudo once again, perhaps inciting a call-out for the first shot at the bantamweight title.

