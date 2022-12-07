Sean Strickland explains why he’d utilize the same gameplan in a potential rematch with Alex Pereira: “I’d do the same f*cking thing”

Sean Strickland has suggested he’d have the same gameplan against Alex Pereira if he fought him in a rematch.

For the last few years, Sean Strickland has made a name for himself as a fairly controversial figure in mixed martial arts. In addition to his rise up the middleweight division, he’s also been quite outspoken.

Some think it’s a gimmick and others think it’s part of who he is. Either way, though, he’s someone the UFC often has to keep a close eye on.

In his most recent outing back in the summer, he fell to a knockout loss at the hands of Alex Pereira – the man who now holds the UFC middleweight championship.

During a recent interview, Strickland suggested he would have the same strike-heavy approach if they met again.

“The guy f*cking hits hard, dude,” Strickland said. “That motherf*cker, he has dynamite in his hands but got to get a couple wins under my belt, and hopefully he’s still the champ and we’ll run it back.

Strickland vs Pereira 2?

“He’s a f*cking big motherf*cking Brazilian who hits like dynamite. F*ck. I’ll give you guys a pointer: You stand in front of that motherf*cker and bang, somebody is going to sleep and it’s most likely going to be you. If I fight the guy again, I’d do the same f*cking thing. Just put this [right] hand a little more [up].”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Before Sean can even think about the title, he needs to focus on Jared Cannonier. The two will meet later this month with the winner hoping they can take a big step back towards the champion.

Do you think Sean Strickland is being honest about a possible Alex Pereira rematch? Will he be able to defeat Jared Cannonier? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!