Sean Strickland claims he hasn’t “even thought” about his game plan for how he’s going to fight Jared Cannonier

Sean Strickland isn’t sure what game plan he will utilize when he faces Jared Cannonier on Saturday.

Strickland is set to headline UFC Vegas 66 against Cannonier in an intriguing middleweight bout. It’s also a key fight for the division as both men are ranked in the top 10 and are only a few wins away from a title shot. Yet, Strickland admits he hasn’t even thought of what his game plan will be.

“Maybe I’ll take him down, maybe I’ll kickbox, maybe I’ll box. I don’t even f*cking know these things,” Strickland said at media day (via MMAJunkie). “You’re asking questions I haven’t even thought about yet.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Sean Strickland not know his game plan as he has been vocal about this in the past. He has said he doesn’t watch MMA and going into his fight against Alex Pereira, he wanted to strike with him. Along with that, his teammate Chris Curtis told BJPENN that as long as Strickland fights smart, which is a big if, then he should win.

Yet, even though Strickland doesn’t know his game plan, he doesn’t have to be told how dangerous Cannonier is. The middleweight contender is well-aware that Cannonier has KO power but he is excited about the matchup.

“‘The Killa Gorilla,’ let’s f*cking go – sounds like a scary motherf*cker,” Strickland said. “Sounds like I don’t want to share a f*cking cell with that guy.”

Sean Strickland (25-4) is coming off a KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276 and had he won he would’ve gotten a title shot. Prior to the loss, Strickland was on a six-fight winning streak. On the wins streak, he had notable wins over Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, Brendan Allen, and Krzysztof Jotko.

