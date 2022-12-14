Pro fighters make their picks for Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

In the main event of UFC Vegas 66 on Saturday, a middleweight bout headlines the card as Jared Cannonier takes on Sean Strickland. Heading into the fight, the oddsmakers have it as a pick’em as Cannonier is -111 while the comeback on Strickland is -115 on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe Cannonier will get his hand raised, with some even expecting the fight to end by KO.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: Jared Cannonier. Strickland is coming off that KO loss to Pereira and Cannonier has a ton of power and I think he can catch him.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Sean Strickland.

Chris Daukaus, UFC heavyweight: I’m going to say Cannonier.

Kyle Daukaus, UFC middleweight: I got Jared Cannonier there.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: That is a close fight but I’ll go with Cannonier.

Jay Perrin, UFC bantamweight: I will go with Cannonier. I just think the styles favor Cannonier. Strickland does have a wrestling background but I don’t think he uses it and Cannonier is the better and more powerful striker.

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: I have to go with Cannonier. That guy is a beast.

Kevin Croom, BKFC fighter: I think Cannonier, probably by KO too.

Jonathan Pearce, UFC lightweight: I have to go with my guy Cannonier by knockout.

Natan Levy, UFC lightweight: Sean Strickland. I think he can edge out a decision and outstrike Cannonier.

Fighters picking Jared Cannonier: Stephen Thompson, Chris Daukaus, Kyle Daukaus, Miles Johns, Jay Perrin, Brady Hiestand, Jonathan Pearce

Fighters picking Sean Strickland: Matt Frevola, Natan Levy

