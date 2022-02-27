Sean Strickland shares a number of controversial tweets after Russia invades the Ukraine

UFC star Sean Strickland has shared a number of controversial tweets in the wake of Russia’s invasion on the Ukraine.

The outspoken middleweight, Strickland (24-3 MMA), is no stranger to controversy. The 30-year-old previously released a video suggesting he wanted “to do some weird sh*t” to fellow UFC fighter Belal Muhammad. That bizarre notion was followed by admissions of a disturbing childhood which apparently included a phase as a white supremacist.

“I was really fucking angry. I was so angry I actually went through this weird neo-Nazi, white supremacist phase when I was younger and I got kicked out of school for hate crimes, like all this crazy shit. I was angry and I had a lot of fucked-up influences in my life that it felt so good to fucking hate something.” Strickland revealed. “I would walk down the street with like a knife or a rock hoping to kill somebody. And when I started training I’m like man, you’re just fucking angry.”

Most recently Sean Strickland was back in the headlines for sharing some controversial tweets regarding Russia’s invasion on the Ukraine.

As seen below, Strickland suggested that Ukraine should just “bend the knee” and become Russian.

Ukraine should just bend the knee and become Russian… I understand it sucks and yes you could win….. but do you really want to be the new Afghanistan for the next 30 years??? Not saying it's right but this hard pill to swallow will be better in the end. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 25, 2022

“Ukraine should just bend the knee and become Russian… I understand it sucks and yes you could win….. but do you really want to be the new Afghanistan for the next 30 years??? Not saying it’s right but this hard pill to swallow will be better in the end.”

That tweet obviously spawned a ton of backlash, but Strickland quickly attempted to defend his remarks with the following sentiments:

"Omg Sean said bend the knee" yes you fucking idiots. All You're going to do is sit behind your phone and tweet. You idiots gonna go pick up a rifle?? Shoot Russians from apartment buildings before it gets leveled, while the innocent family living under you gets killed?! Nope — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 25, 2022

“‘Omg Sean said bend the knee’, yes you f**king idiots. All You’re going to do is sit behind your phone and tweet. You idiots gonna go pick up a rifle?? Shoot Russians from apartment buildings before it gets leveled, while the innocent family living under you gets killed?! Nope.”

Sean Strickland continued to share his thoughts on Vladimir Putin having Russian soldiers invade the Ukraine.

I wish we could draft everyone on Twitter and send them to Ukraine… LMAO could you image a bunch of keyboard warriors telling putin "you're a bad guy, this isnt right, stop it" this man routinely assassinates Russians… you think he gives a fuck?! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 25, 2022

“I wish we could draft everyone on Twitter and send them to Ukraine… LMAO could you image a bunch of keyboard warriors telling Putin ‘you’re a bad guy, this isn’t right, stop it’. This man routinely assassinates Russians… You think he gives a f**k?!”

Last thing I'll say on this… You assholes have gotten too use to Iraq and Afghanistan… This is not that, you're talking about real fucking war, you have no comprehension what a modern war would be like. The amount of loss of life….Fucking madness. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 25, 2022

“Last thing I’ll say on this… You assholes have gotten too use to Iraq and Afghanistan… This is not that, you’re talking about real f**king war, you have no comprehension what a modern war would be like. The amount of loss of life… F**king madness.”

Sean Strickland picked up his sixth consecutive win earlier this month at UFC Vegas 47, defeating fellow middleweight Jack Hermansson by split decision.

What do you think of the comments made by Strickland regarding Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine?