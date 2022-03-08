Henry Cejudo offers Jorge Masvidal to come and train with him following UFC 272: “I think I could help Jorge become a more technical fighter”

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes he could really help UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal.

Last Saturday night at UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal fell short in his attempt to defeat friend-turned-foe Colby Covington in their Las Vegas main event. While he did have a few nice moments, which included dropping Covington in the fourth round, he wasn’t able to capitalise and ultimately came up on the wrong end of a unanimous decision defeat.

The next step for “Gamebred” is unclear with some fans thinking he should retire and others believing he still has a lot left in the tank – but perhaps against strikers as opposed to wrestlers.

Cejudo, who has some experience when it comes to bouncing back from losses, has put the offer out there for Masvidal to come and train with him.

I think I could help Jorge become a more technical fighter. He's too smart. I've always had so much love for that dude. I'm bummed out that I haven't been able to have that relationship with him. My door will always be open for @GamebredFighter. 👑👓: https://t.co/UdDU2sflhv pic.twitter.com/V3v0ATdqyv — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 7, 2022

In recent months we’ve seen the likes of Zhang Weili, Jiri Prochazka, Deiveson Figueiredo and more train with Cejudo in an attempt to improve their skills. “Triple C” is known for his cringe act but he’s also one of the most underrated champions in recent memory, especially when you take a look at his final run before retiring.

This one action may not be enough to turn Masvidal’s career around but in the wake of three straight defeats, something has to change.

Do you believe Henry Cejudo could do wonders for the career of Jorge Masvidal? At the very least, will we see Masvidal win a fight again in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!