Kamaru Usman reacts after Dana White suggests Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns will be a #1 contender fight: “This guy hasn’t even fought in the top 10”

Susan Cox
Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, UFC

Kamaru Usman has reacted after UFC President Dana White suggested that Chimaev vs. Burns will be a #1 contender fight.

UFC 273 which takes place on April 9th in Jacksonville, Florida, will feature Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA) vs Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

Khamzat last fought at UFC 267 in October of 2021, beating Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA) in the first round.

Burns last fought at UFC 264 in July of 2021, beating Stephen Thompson (16-6 MMA) by unanimous decision.

Kamaru Usman has weighed in on Dana White suggesting it will be a #1 contender fight.

During the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, Dana told media members that having Chimaev and Burns compete for a UFC Welterweight Title shot doesn’t sound too bad.

“Makes sense.” White said.

Usman disagrees.

That belief was shared by the champion during a media scrum prior to the UFC 272 weigh-ins in Las Vegas last week.

“Well, I mean, this guy hasn’t even fought in the top 10. He hasn’t even beat anyone yet,” said Usman (h/t MMANews). “So, I mean, Covington is still standing in the way. So I think there’s still a couple more fights that he has to get through. But, like I say, I love to compete. When that fight presents itself, I’ll be here to compete.”

Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA), the welterweight champion, who’s only loss was to Jose Caceres (15-12 MMA) way back in May of 2013. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ doesn’t believe Khamzat hasn’t earned the right for a #1 contender fight as he hasn’t even fought in the top 10.

Do you agree with Usman that Khamzat has to get in a few more fights before getting the opportunity to fight a #1 contender?  Who do you think will be the victor on April 9th, ‘Borz’ or ‘Durinho’? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

