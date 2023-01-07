Sean O’Malley trolls Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explains why he fought with the flu at UFC 282

Sean O’Malley has trolled Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explained his decision to fight with the flu at UFC 282.

Mitchell (15-1 MMA) squared off with Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA) on the main card of last month’s UFC 282 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The result was a second-round submission defeat for ‘Thug Nasty’, as he was forced to tapout due to an arm-triangle choke.

Shortly following his first career UFC setback, Bryce Mitchell revealed that he had been battling the flu in the leadup to the event. When asked by ESPN why he chose to fight under the weather, Mitchell explained how his employer influenced his decision.

“I had a couple thousand bucks in my bank account, and (the UFC) told me that, ‘If you don’t take this fight, we’re not finding you one until February. They said they’re booked. So, it’s like you can live off a couple thousand bucks in your bank, or you can f**king fight December 10th. And if not, f**k off until February.”

Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley recently caught wind of Bryce Mitchell’s explanation and proceeded to troll ‘Thug Nasty’ with the following gesture.

Damn B hit me up I could spot you 20$ next time — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) January 7, 2023

‘Suga’ is currently awaiting his next assignment from the UFC, which should come in the form of a bantamweight title shot. However, due to the promotion looking to book Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling next, it could be summer before fight fans get to see Sean O’Malley back in the Octagon.

As for Bryce Mitchell, the featherweight contender has no regrets about taking the fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 282, he is just disappointed with the strategy he chose to utilize.

“If I could go back, I probably wouldn’t even have shot a takedown, but in the moment, I was not accepting what I was capable of. If I would have readjusted my strategy, I know I could have done better. I could have probably went all three rounds. But I really gassed myself out shooting a lot of takedowns and stuff like that.”

