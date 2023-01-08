Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”

Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE.

It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.

The UFC boss has acknowledged responsibility for the incident, stating that he is embarrassed and wants to focus on his family at this time.

“I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations where we’re more concerned about our kids. We have three kids, and obviously since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video and we’re more focused on our family right now. People are going to have their opinions on this. Most of the people’s opinions will be right – especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman ever. My wife and I obviously love each other. We’ve been together for a very long time. We’ve known each other since we were very little, and this is just one of those unfortunate situations.”

While many fighters have remained silent on the incident, UFC star Dustin Poirier is making it clear that he does not condone White’s actions.

‘The Diamond’ shared the following sentiments during an interview with BloodyElbow:

“Dude… I’m not sure. I have no clue. You should never put your hands on a woman. I don’t know the repercussions that come along with somebody of his stature, running these businesses and doing something like that. I have no clue. It’s not a good look for sure.”

When asked if the UFC should issue a sanction on Dana White for his actions ‘The Diamond’ responded with the following:

“I’m staying out of it because I’d be talking out my ass. I don’t know what should happen. I don’t know what should happen.”

Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) most recently competed at November’s UFC 281 event in New York, where he scored a third-round submission victory over Michael Chandler in a ‘FOTN‘ effort. The Louisianna native is currently awaiting his next Octagon assignment.