Oscar De La Hoya announces return to the boxing ring

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya announced that he is coming out of retirement and stepping back into the boxing ring on July 3.

De La Hoya has not fought since December 2008 when he lost to Manny Pacquiao. Now 48 years old, the Golden Boy executive is making his comeback to the boxing ring this summer. The legend announced his return to the sport during the Triller press conference on Friday night. The opponent was not named but we will likely find who it will be soon. Given the way the matchmaking works in Triller, it seems likely that he will end up fighting another aged veteran. Either way, De La Hoya is going to fight once again.

“July 3, I’m making my comeback,” De La Hoya said in the press conference.

Oscar De La Hoya announced he will make a return to the boxing ring for a match on July 3. His last fight was against Manny Pacquiao in 2008. pic.twitter.com/IgL1es8Ypi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2021

De La Hoya (39-6) competed in boxing from 1992 to 2008 and he won 11 world titles in six different weight classes on his way to becoming one of the greatest boxers of all time. He has defeated some of the biggest names in the world of boxing, including Julio Cesar Chavez, Pernell Whittaker, Felix Trinidad, Shane Mosely, Fernando Vargas, and Ricardo Mayorga. De La Hoya also famously fought the great Floyd Mayweather to a split decision loss in 2007. However, after getting stopped by Pacquiao in 2008, De La Hoya retired.

Earlier this year, De La Hoya teased a potential comeback to the boxing ring after seeing Mike Tyson have success in his 50s in his exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. Tyson’s return to the boxing world has sparked interest in other veterans coming back to fight, and De La Hoya is one of them. He says he’s motivated to get back into the ring and get a win again, so let’s see what happens this summer when he dons his gloves once again.

Are you excited to see Oscar De La Hoya back in the boxing ring?