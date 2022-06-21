Sean O’Malley responds to callout from UFC Austin winner Adrian Yanez: “That’s a fight that definitely will happen in the future”

Sean O’Malley has responded to a recent callout from Adrian Yanez as both bantamweights continue to shine in the UFC.

Over the course of the last few years, Sean O’Malley has served as one of the most notable newcomers to the UFC stage. Whether it be his eccentric personality, interesting fashion style or incredibly fun way of fighting, ‘Suga’ definitely knows how to get people talking.

His next appearance will see him take on Pedro Munhoz but before he gets the chance to do so, he continues to be flooded with challenges from fighters within the division that believe they can take him down a peg or two.

After he beat Tony Kelley on Saturday night, Yanez decided to call his shot with O’Malley reacting to it in a recent episode of his podcast.

“Adrian Yanez has sick boxing,” O’Malley said. “I think Tony Kelley said he’s a wannabe Masvidal. He definitely has that similar Masvidal style, kinda looks like him too… but he has sick boxing. He’s fun as f*** to watch, has a bunch of good finishes, called me out after the fight.

“That’s a fight that definitely will happen in the future, that’s a sick f***in’ fight.”

“I’m gonna beat Pedro and then I’m gonna fight someone in the top, probably 7?” O’Malley said.

Quotes via MMA News

O’Malley is someone who is always going to get called out, largely because his divisional rivals are well aware of just how big of a name he’s turning out to be.

Of course, he’s being quite smart about his trajectory right now and the same can be said for the UFC, which is why it’s probably going to be some time before we see a dream match like this one would be – especially if Yanez keeps going from strength to strength, too.

If we ever saw Adrian Yanez vs Sean O’Malley in the UFC, how do you think that fight would go down? Would O’Malley be viewed as the favourite?

