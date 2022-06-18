Pros react after Adrian Yanez KO’s Tony Kelley at UFC Austin

Tonight’s UFC Austin main card was kicked off by a highly anticipated bantamweight bout featuring Adrian Yanez taking on Tony Kelley.

Kelley (8-3 MMA) had missed weight by one-and-a-half pounds (137.5) for the contest and was subsequently forced to forfeit twenty percent of his fight purse to Yanez. The 35-year-old had entered the bout on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Randy Costa.

Meanwhile, Adrian Yanez (16-3 MMA) entered tonight’s contest sporting an eight-fight winning streak, with four of those victories coming under the UFC banner. In his most previous Octagon appearance, the Texas native had scored a split decision win over Davey Grant.

Adding to the intrigue of tonight’s bantamweight affair was the fact that some Brazilian fighters had put a bounty on Kelley’s head. That of course spawned from Tony’s ‘Dirty Brazilian’ comments, which he made while working a recent Fight Night event. Fighters such as Gilbert Burns offered to add bonus money to Adrian Yanez’s fight purse if he could knockout Tony Kelley this evening.

Tonight’s ‘Yanez vs. Kelley’ fight resulted in a first round finish for the hometown Texan in Yanez. The 28-year-old showcased his terrific boxing skills on route to putting Kelley out with the spectacular finish. Check out the ending below:

Official UFC Austin Result: Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley via KO (punches) at 3:49 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Yanez vs. Kelley below:

Post-fight reactions to Adrian Yanez defeating Tony Kelley at UFC Austin:

YEOOO!!! That was FILTHY!!! My guy wants some more!!! Adrian Yanez is the real deal ladies and gents! Just incase you didn’t know that yet! #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2022

That boy Yanez got some very nice hands!!!#UFCAustin — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 18, 2022

Life will show u middle finger back at ya sometimes — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 18, 2022

Adrian Yanez! REMEMBER THE NAME! #UFCAustin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2022

My guy @yanezmma representing 🇧🇷 DM me your Zelle or cash app! CONGRATS!! #UFCAustin — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 18, 2022

Suga Sean vs Adrian Yanez!! #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2022

Adrian Yanez needs a number next to his name🔥🔥 @yanezmma — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) June 18, 2022

@yanezmma looking like a contender! Amazing combinations and aggression — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) June 18, 2022

Who would you like to see Adrian Yanez fight next following his KO victory over Tony Kelley this evening in Texas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!