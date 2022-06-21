Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on rumored Tony Ferguson vs Conor McGregor fight: “It makes sense for both of them”

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on a possible showdown between Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor.

It’s been no secret in recent years that Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor aren’t big fans of one another. The pair have been going back and forth over social media at various points, constantly teasing the idea of them squaring off inside the Octagon. Alas, up to this current moment in time, it hasn’t come to fruition.

Many still hold out hope that they could meet one day and as it turns out, Michael Bisping falls into that camp.

“For McGregor, with respect, he needs a winnable fight. And with respect to Tony Ferguson, I think that is a good fight. Tony gets hit. And I’ve said this a lot, so I don’t wanna repeat myself. Tony absorbs damage. And that’s kind of why I think maybe that style is catching him up.”

“But it makes sense for both of them. They’re both kind of struggling lately. They’re both big names in the [UFC lightweight] division. They’re both old-school names. And they’re both fan-friendly. They’re both fighters that people like to tune in and watch. So, makes a lot of sense if you ask me – Tony Ferguson ‘El Cucuy’ taking on ‘The Notorious.’”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Ferguson is currently riding a four-fight losing streak with his most recent outing being a devastating knockout loss at the hands of Michael Chandler. On the flip side, McGregor also hasn’t won in a while after dropping two straight defeats to Dustin Poirier.

Both look set to return later this year, and it makes all the sense in the world for them to view one another as viable opponents.

If we end up seeing Conor McGregor face Tony Ferguson in the cage, who do you believe should be the favourite?