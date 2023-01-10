Sean O’Malley reacts to news that UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has a torn bicep: “If that’s the case let me beat up Henry”

Sean O’Malley is reacting to the news that UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has a torn bicep.

Sterling (22-3 MMA) has not competed since last October at UFC 280 where he defeated T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA) via TKO. With that win, the 33-year-old has an impressive record of 8 consecutive wins in the Octagon.

Sterling confirmed in December that Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) would be his next title defense, speaking on his podcast he advised:

“I’m announcing that I am going to fight Henry (not Sean O’Malley) next. We are targeting March. I will say Ali, brother, it’s done but it’s still not done until there’s ink on the paper, but it’s done. But it’s still kind of not done but this is the fight that’s going to happen next.”

Cejudo last fought in May of 2020 at UFC 249 where he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) by TKO and subsequently announced his retirement. In April of last year, Cejudo indicated he wanted to come out of retirement and was entering the USADA testing pool.

Apparently, the targeted Sterling vs Cejudo fight will be delayed.

Aljamain Sterling, speaking to his fans, issued the following statement on his YouTube channel:

“It’s whether or not I can compete with this torn bicep again. Going through another training camp with a torn bicep, against a guy who is stronger in the wrestling department, who will use his wrestling more. I’m going to need this bicep to compete at 100 percent. And I don’t take Henry Cejudo lightly. Is it realistic for me to fight in March? I don’t think it really is.”

It appears that ‘Funk Master’ won’t be making his Octagon return until he’s 100 percent healthy and ready to compete, exact timing TBA.

Not missing a beat, Sean O’Malley took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following tweet:

Is AljoComain fighting Henry or not I’m confused ? He Said his bicep is torn. If that’s the case let me beat up Henry — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) January 10, 2023

“Is AljoComain fighting Henry or not I’m confused? He Said his bicep is torn. If that’s the case let me beat up Henry”

Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) wants to make it known that he’s ready and able to take on ‘The Messenger’ if Sterling is too injured to fight.

Would you like to see a Sean O’Malley vs Henry Cejudo match-up in the Octagon or would you rather wait to see Sterling and Cejudo battle it out?

