Sean O’Malley reacts after the UFC raises PPV prices: “What the hell are we doing here Dana?”

Bantamweight standout Sean O’Malley believes Dana White and company are making a mistake by raising PPV prices.

O’Malley (15-1 MMA), who recently scored a first-round TKO victory over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 (see that here), reacted to the news the promotions PPV price hike during episode 48 of The BroMalley Show.

“Dana White raises pay-per-view by five dollars. What the hell are we doing here Dana?”

Sean O’Malley continued:

No, I doubt it,” O’Malley said about the UFC potentially raising fighter pay with the move. “But, could be. It is just so easy to stream it illegally. Not talking from experience, but just saying it. Whoever is in control of legal streams at the UFC, they need someone that is good enough at hacking (them) right before the main event starts. Every single time that they just shut it right before the good stuff.”

As noted above, Sean O’Malley clearly believes that the UFC’s decision to raise PPV prices will only result in more illegal streaming. ‘Suga’ previously shared his thoughts on fighter pay, where he defended Dana White for his stance.

“Dude, like I don’t even blame (Dana). It’s like some of these f*cking people have zero following. They’re not making the UFC one hundred thousand. I mean they’re not making the UFC fifty thousand. They’re not making the UFC any money, really. But, that’s just from a business perspective. From Dana’s business perspective and I can see that.”

Sean O’Malley recently received a callout from former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, but ultimately shutdown the idea of fighting ‘No Love’ claiming he has CTE.

Who would you like to see O’Malley fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!