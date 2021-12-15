Sean O’Malley reacts after entering the top-15 of the UFC bantamweight rankings: “I have zero craving to go to parties at the moment”

Fan favorite ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley has reacted after earning a spot in the top-15 of the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

O’Malley (15-1 MMA), who had previously dubbed himself ‘The Unranked Champ’, returned to the Octagon at last Saturday’s UFC 269 event for a bantamweight showdown with Raulian Paiva.

‘Suga’ had entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, while Paiva was looking to earn his fourth victory in a row.

The highly anticipated matchup resulted in a first round TKO win for Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’ was able to drop Paiva with a right hand and proceeded to unload strikes until the referee mercifully stepped in to stop the contest (see that here).

It was undoubtedly a impressive performance from the UFC’s budding star and one that earned him a spot in the top-15 of the official 135 lb rankings.

During the most recent episode of his Timbo SugarShow podcast, Sean O’Malley reacted to the news of his official No.13 ranking:

“Now, I just want to f*cking get healthy and then just get back to training. Because dude, we are going to be fighting the best of the best very soon.” O’Malley explained. “And it is that once you start fighting the best of the best, you do not go backwards… I have zero craving to go to parties at the moment.”

Currently sitting just ahead of Sean O’Malley in the rankings are Raphael Assuncao, Frankie Edgar, Pedro Munhoz, Marlon Vera and Suga’s previous opponent Marlon Vera.

‘Chito’ of course the man who handed O’Malley his lone career defeat, but Sean claims the setback doesn’t really count as it was due to injury.

For his part, Vera has expressed his interest in a potential rematch.

Who would you like to see Sean O'Malley fight next, now that he has officially entered the top-15 of the UFC's bantamweight division?