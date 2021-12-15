Julianna Pena shoots down the idea of facing “B League” fighter Kayla Harrison next

Newly crowned UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is not interested in facing Kayla Harrison next.

Pena (11-4 MMA) scored one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts history last weekend at UFC 269, dethroning longtime champion Amanda Nunes with a second round submission (see that here).

In the process, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ also ruined Dana White’s plans of having former PFL star turned free agent Kayla Harrison challenge ‘The Lioness’ in a future mega-fight.

“For like a Kayla Harrison, the Amanda Nunes fight was huge. I mean, if they would’ve faced off (after UFC 269), it would’ve been a massive! You know, a mega million-dollar fight. I know the dipsh*t there. What’s his name? The dipsh*t that thinks he knows about this business?” White said at Saturday’s post-fight presser. “Rovell! Darren Rovell, yeah. Dipsh*t Darren Rovell said that with Amanda Nunes, we (the UFC) were screwed, she could never be a star, and all these other things. Let me tell you what, if Amanda Nunes had won tonight, the Kayla Harrison fight would be one of the biggest fights that you would’ve ever seen!”

While Dana White certainly believes Kayla Harrison could prove to be a big draw, Julianna Pena isn’t ready to have her first attempt at a title defense come against a “B League” fighter.

“I think that she [Kayla Harrison] is the lesser of the training partner for Amanda Nunes. So if that’s the case and I just took out Amanda, I don’t really know what kind of a position that would put her in.” Pena explained to MMAJunkie in a recent interview. “But she’s been fighting in the B leagues, you know? And I’m fighting in the UFC, I’m fighting at the top of the division, I’m fighting in the biggest league of the sport, you know. So I don’t really pay too much attention to what she’s doing down there. But right now, if I’m going to talk about matchups, Amanda is the only matchup I think that makes sense for me and giving her that rematch.”

Amanda Nunes has already said that she has accepted Julianna Pena’s offer for a immediate rematch. However, ‘The Lioness’ wants some time get her “sh*t together” before making her return.

