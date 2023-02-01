Sean O’Malley is not a fan of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I know how bad it is to do that to your brain”

Sean O’Malley is making it known that he is not a fan of Dana White’s Power Slap League.

“Power Slap: Road to the Title” airs on Wednesdays on TBS. The reality series debuted on January 18th and is filmed at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

While Sean O’Malley can understand people tuning into the show, he believes the type of damage power slapping can do to the brain is a real concern.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, O’Malley said:

“It’s weird because some people just love it. I could see maybe watching the TV series part of it like ‘The Ultimate Fighter,’ like them at the house, meeting them, seeing their back stories. But the actual ‘sport,’ whatever you wanna call it, itself, I can’t watch.”

Continuing, ‘Sugar’ stated (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I cannot watch it. I don’t know if it’s I can’t watch it, because I understand what concussions are. I understand; I’ve been through them. I know how bad it is to do that to your brain. … I can’t even see it.”

O’Malley, (16-1 MMA) is currently the No. 1 ranked UFC bantamweight. The 28 year old fighter most recently defeated Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) by split decision in October of last year at UFC 280. O’Malley’s only loss in the Octagon was against Marlon Vera (20-7 MMA) in August of 2020 at UFC 252.

While awaiting his shot at the championship, O’Malley has been told he’s next in line to fight the winner of the Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) vs Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) bout.

The title fight between reigning champion Sterling and ‘coming out of retirement’ Cejudo, is currently targeted for UFC 287 which is taking place on Saturday, April 8th. However, the fight has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

Do you agree with Sean O'Malley that the Power Slap League 'sport' is indeed bad for the participants brains? Are you tuning in to watch?

