Paulo Costa reacts after Dana White makes Logan Paul’s PRIME the official sports drink of the UFC: “They offered 500M but I said no”

Paulo Costa is reacting after Dana Whites made Logan Paul’s PRIME the official sports drink of the UFC.

It was announced yesterday that the UFC has entered into a multiyear sponsorship deal with PRIME, the hydration drink co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI.

PRIME will replace the previous contract the UFC had with Coca-Cola Company’s Bodyarmor sports drink.

Logan Paul took to ‘Twitter’ with the news which included a picture of the smiling Paul and White:

“Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC”

UFC President, Dana White, also issued the following statement:

“We’re excited to name PRIME the Official Sports Drink of UFC and an official partner of the UFC Performance Institute. Logan and KSI have worked hard to build PRIME into the best-tasting, hottest sports drink on the market. With their massive social media following and UFC’s global reach, we’re going to get the PRIME brand in front of hundreds of millions of fans all over the world. Whether you’re a professional athlete or if you just love working out, PRIME should be your first choice for a go-to sports drink.”

PRIME will be advertised on UFC broadcasts, pay-per-view and Fight Nights.

‘Borrachinha’ has his own views on the recent endorsement of PRIME with the UFC.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Paulo Costa also sporting a photoshopped picture of himself and Dana White, said:

“They offered 500 M but I said no.”

Drink your sugared prime water. Let Secret juice out of your dirty hands — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 1, 2023

In another ‘tweet’, the fighter continued:

“Drink your sugared prime water. Let Secret juice out of your dirty hands”

Costa is claiming the UFC contacted him in an effort to make his Secret Juice the official hydration partner, but he didn’t agree with their terms and conditions and turned them down.

The Secret Juice is what Costa initiated after being accused of using PED’s to enhance his physique.

The Brazilian (14-2 MMA) last fought in August of 2022 at UFC 278, defeating Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) via unanimous decision.

Costa, 31, is currently involved in a contract dispute with the UFC concerning a new deal. The middleweight has one fight left on his current contract.

What do you think of Paulo Costa’s jab at the promotion? Will you be drinking PRIME?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!