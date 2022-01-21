Sean O’Malley has a gut feeling that Jorge Masvidal “could definitely piece up” Colby Covington at UFC 272

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley has said he has a feeling Jorge Masvidal could do some damage in his fight against Colby Covington.

At UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight showdown that could take one of them back to the verge of another title shot. Of course, there’s a lot more to the fight than that, with both men harbouring a burning hatred for the other after years of verbal jabs.

Their collision will headline the Las Vegas pay-per-view in March, indicating just how seriously the UFC takes this feud when it comes to the drawing potential it possesses.

Now, Sean O’Malley has weighed in on the ordeal with some interesting thoughts on what “Gamebred” could produce on fight night.

“Jorge has never really been taken down and just beaten up for 25 minutes, ever in his career. But if anyone was going to do it, you’d think it would’ve been Usman, Usman didn’t go out there, take him down and maul him. He did knock him out, but I don’t know. That’s a sick fight. I just get a gut feeling right now, Masvidal cuold definitely piece up Colby, if he shuts down the striking or shuts down the takedowns. Colby brings an insane pace but Masvidal, that’s gonna be such a sick fight. This is the fight I’m most hyped about out of all the big ones.”

Between now and March 5, we’ll almost certainly see some really varied views on what’s going to go down in the main event.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? Is Jorge Masvidal going to have more success against Colby Covington than many anticipate? Will this end up being one of the highest drawing PPV cards of the year for the UFC? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!