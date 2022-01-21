Andres Quintana Talks Fury FC Title Fight

Andres Quintana gets his time to shine once again, returning to Fury FC where he looks to capture the interim featherweight title. The bullet is making a quick return to the cage, only three months from last fighting in front of Dana White where he got the victory, however, he didn’t leave with a UFC contract. We sat down with Andres at his home in Albuquerque where he discussed his upcoming fight, the potential of making it to the UFC this year and how he was inspired by Nick Diaz.

His last fight came with a bit of controversy. Andres made weight, however, his opponent missed, “there was a mixup on the tape and they had his stats listed under me and my stats listed under him.” Although he did get the win in a dominate performance Andres believes if he would have gotten the finish there would have been no questions asked. “I always look to finish and I believe if i would have finished him i’d be in the UFC.”

The bullet is aware of the doubters that are not quite certain he’s ready for the UFC or that are not too familiar with him. “I shouldve been in the UFC 10 fights ago, I lost my very first pro fight by a split decision, then I went on a 10 fight win streak with all knockouts, so I am at a lost for words as to why I’m not in the UFC yet.” “I am the best kept secret at featherweight, I’ve fought three people in one night to win the Combate America’s tournament in 2018, it was easy work what else do I need to do?”

Andres grew up with a love for boxing and MMA. He knew at an early age that fighting is what he wanted to do to become not only the best fighter in his state but the country. Andres turned to mma when he turned 17 and was inspired by MMA legend Nick Diaz. “I looked up to Nick (Diaz) a lot, I loved his fighting style and how he would attack the head and dig the body. He’s a super tough guy that always got the job done.” “I am honored to have Represent sponsoring me for this fight and getting me geared up for camp.”

Andres is excited for his upcoming fight and looking forward to putting on a performance of a life time for his fans and supporters. The bullet looks to not only capture the Fury FC featherweight title but get one step closer to reaching the UFC. He has a fast growing fan base and is even working with rap artists Young Quicks and JRath to produce his very own walk out song. “I was able to get connected with Young Quicks and JRath to get a custom song made. It’s a mix of hip hop and Spanish which is right up my alley”.

