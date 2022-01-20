Jorge Masvidal plans to tell Chael Sonnen “I told you, b*tch” after conquering the mountain known as Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal plans on sending a message to Chael Sonnen if he beats Colby Covington at UFC 272 in March.

In under two months, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will finally settle their differences when they meet in the UFC 272 main event in Sin City. Everyone has their own view on how it’s going to go down which includes Chael Sonnen, who came out with these thoughts on the match-up.

“These guys have such a problem with one another that they’ll put everything one the line. Even if I lose, I’m going to punch you right in your mouth. Both of them have this mindset, right? Nothing could be better. But, in all fairness, I really have got to show respect to Masvidal, because this is a career-ending fight. It is that big of a deal. There will be that much attention and that much focus and that much hatred going into this battle. Jorge, who is the second biggest draw in combat (sports) right now, he’s coming off of two defeats.”

Masvidal, upon hearing this, wasn’t best pleased.

“I personally like Chael — a little bothered by that comment, but it’s kind of like it just sets up the f*cking mountain to be a lot higher,” Masvidal said. “When I climb it, and Chael’s like, ‘I can’t believe you climbed that mountain,’ I’m going to be like, ‘I told you, b*tch.’”

“I get it, man,” he said. “Two white boys from Oregon, they both have that sleazeball style, like, cutting edge at the time. I thought Chael did it in a more classy way, but he still said things that didn’t need to be said, like bringing up Anderson Silva’s wife. So those type of guys gotta stick together.

“But I like him, though, because Chael is the type of guy that will go back and apologize. So when I f*cking murder Colby, he has to be like, ‘Holy sh*t, this guy deserves a title fight,’ and blah, blah, blah.”

