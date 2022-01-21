UFC 270: ‘Ngannou vs. Gane’ Weigh-In Results: Two fights canceled

UFC 270: ‘Ngannou vs. Gane’ serves as the first pay-per-view event of 2022 and is set to feature a total of thirteen contests.

The fight card is headlined by a highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout between former training partners Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA) and Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA).

Francis Ngannou most recently competed back at March’s UFC 260 event, where he scored a second round knockout of Stipe Miocic to become the promotions heavyweight world champion.

However, due to ‘The Predator’s’ recent inactivity, Dana White and company decided to create a interim heavyweight title, which was claimed by Ciryl Gane following his win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in August.

Whoever emerges victorious between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 will have the honor of calling themselves “the undisputed baddest man on the planet”.

Saturday’s pay-per-view event is co-headlined by a trilogy bout between reigning UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former title holder Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno (19-5-2 MMA) and Figueiredo (20-2-1MMA) most recently collided at UFC 263, with the Mexican standout dethroning the Brazilian by way of submission. That rematch was preceded by a majority draw at UFC 256.

Get all of Friday’s UFC 270: ‘Ngannou vs Gane’ weigh-in results below:

Main Card:

265lbs: Francis Ngannou (257) vs Ciryl Gane (247)

125lbs: Brandon Moreno (124) vs Deivesen Figueiredo (124)

170lbs: Michel Pereira (170) vs Andre Fialho (169.5)

135lbs: Cody Stamann (135.5) vs Said Nurmagomedov (136)

185lbs: Rodolfo Vieira vs Wellington Turman – Canceled

UFC 270 Televised Prelims:

135lbs: Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry (135.5)

145lbs: Ilia Topuria va Charles Jourdain – Canceled

170lbs: Trevin Giles (170) vs Michael Morales (170)

170lbs: Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs Pete Rogriguez (170.5)

UFC 270 Early Prelims:

135lbs: Tony Graveley (135) vs Saimon Oliveria (136)

115lbs: Silvanna Gomez Juaraz (115.5) vs Vaness Dempoulos (115.5)

155lbs: Matt Frevoal (154.5) vs Genaro Valdez (155.5)

125lbs: Kay Hansen (125) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)

