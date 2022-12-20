Sean O’Malley discusses Bobby Green’s recent accusations against Islam Makhachev: “They don’t know what the f**k they’re taking”

Sean O’Malley is discussing Bobby Green’s recent accusations against Islam Makhachev.

‘King’, 36, recently accused his former opponent, Makhachev, of using PED’s during fights.

The two fought back in February of this year where it was Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) who defeated Bobby Green (29-14 MMA) via way of knockout.

Green believes that Makhachev’s strength is a result of receiving steroids throughout his career. The Californian claims to have discovered a YouTube video which collaborates Makhachev’s issues with the USADA over performance enhancing drugs.

When speaking on the subject Green said:

“I was f**king around on my YouTube right, and I found this little video and it said Islam had a little trouble with drugs. But I don’t see people talking about him. He was saying that when he first came over, his school that trained him in Russia, they just gave him vitamins. They’ve been doing this since…. who knows when?”

Green continued:

“Imagine if you gave someone steroids form the age of 10, 12, 13, 14, 15; how strong you would be… He was really strong; it makes sense now… I move with thousands of guys, that was interesting. I told my coach, ‘There was something interesting about Islam. I felt it. It’s just not human.’ (Now), it makes sense.”

Speaking on his ‘TimboSugarShow’, Sean O’Malley gave his views about Green’s accusations concerning the Russian saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Do you see Bobby (Green) saying Islam (Makhachev) was so f**king strong? He (Bobby Green) was watching an interview from a long time ago when Islam got in trouble with USADA, and Islam was saying when he grew up, they would just give him supplements. They were just in Russia, they would just give all the athletes supplements. They (Russian athletes) don’t know what the f**k they’re taking.”

Islam Makhachev, 31, has a stellar 11 wins in a row inside the Octagon. The Dagestan last fought Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 this past October where he defeated the Brazilian via submission at 3:16 of the second round and in the process claimed the lightweight title.

Makhachev is preparing to meet Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) at UFC 284 this coming February 11th at the RAC Arena, in Perth, Western Australia. The bout will be for the lightweight championship belt. It is sure to be a battle of the best as ‘The Great’ himself is on a 22 fight winning streak.

If Volkanovski should defeat Makhachev in the new year, he would become the 5th double champion in UFC history.

Do you agree with Bobby Green’s accusations that Makhachev uses PED’s? What do you think of Sean O’Malley’s claim that Russian athletes have no idea what supplements they’re taking?

As far as the upcoming Makhachev vs Volkanovski title bout in the new year – who will you be betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!