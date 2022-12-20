Robert Whittaker reacts after losing out on Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284: “This is very upsetting”

Robert Whittaker is reacting after losing out on the Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284.

It was to be Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) vs Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 284 on February 12, 2023, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Plans have changed – the fight has been cancelled.

Costa, 31, said publicly that he hadn’t agreed to the fight as he’s still in negotiations with the UFC concerning a new contract. ‘Borrachinha‘ reportedly has one final fight of his current contract and wants to sign a new contract with the UFC before committing to his next fight.

Taking to ‘Twitter’ Costa commented on the fight cancellation tweeting:

“Great fights is going down due to lack of negotiation skills. They should stop being petty.”

“I think they’re taking it the wrong way, making fighters unhappy with deals isn’t very smart. It’s not only ME, I remember: (Francis Ngannou), (Sean) O’Malley, Mark Hunt, etc.”

Robert Whittaker also took to ‘Twitter‘ with a video of him speaking about the rumors:

“G’day everybody. I’m sure you’ve seen the media and the rumors going around about the Perth card. It’s upsetting, very upsetting to say they’re true. The fight with Costa has fallen apart. UFC tried everything in their power to get him to the fight. It is my understanding they gave him a new contract to take the fight and he still didn’t take the fight.”

“The Perth fight is not happening. They’re looking to reschedule me March/April.”

“This is very upsetting, I’m sorry for all the friends, fans and family that are heading over there to watch me do work.”

“I’m upset. I was prepared to train thru Christmas, to train thru New Years, to put in the work.”

The very disappointed Whittaker signed off wishing everyone a ‘Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays’ and said he hoped to be in Perth for a meet and greet of some kind at UFC 284.

It would have been Whittaker’s first fight in his home country since his loss to Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) at UFC 243 in October of 2019.

Were you looking forward to Whittaker vs Costa this coming February? Who would you like to see ‘The Reaper’ get in the cage with next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!