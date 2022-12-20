Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna sentenced to probation for 2020 stabbing

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna has been sentenced to six years of probation for a stabbing incident back in 2020.

Back in 2020, Iyanna Mayweather was arrested for stabbing a 35-year-old woman in Texas. According to a recent report from Click2Houston, Iyanna was potentially facing up to 20 years in prison. However, she agreed to plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, leading to a reduced sentence of Deferred Adjudication of Guilt.

The victim in question suffered non-life threatening injuries which included a series of cuts on her arm.

The 22-year-old is set to be put under community supervision. After the probation, she could wind up having the conviction wiped from her record altogether.

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya gets 6 years probation after pleading guilty to stabbing woman at NBA YoungBoy’s Harris Co. home

Many have since questioned the sentence, believing it should’ve been more extensive given the nature of the crime.

Mayweather’s issues

Iyanna was not known to have any prior misdemeanours before this incident. As of this writing, Floyd Mayweather has made no public statement regarding the sentencing.

The boxing legend has been in his fair share of trouble with the law in the past too. Alas, given the severe nature of what happened with Iyanna, you’d have to imagine she’ll aim to be back on the straight and narrow sooner rather than later.

Floyd himself continues to take part in a variety of exhibition fights, with his latest coming against YouTuber Deji. In that meeting, Mayweather was able to stop Deji, setting him up for future exhibition ventures in 2023 and perhaps beyond.

In terms of what comes next for either specifically, that much remains to be seen. Thankfully, the injuries weren’t too serious, and all parties involved can hopefully move forward with the intention of not finding themselves in this position ever again.

