Marlon Vera promises to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches: “Anderson Silva, B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre, they did it like that”

Marlon Vera is promising to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches.

It will be Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera (20-7 MMA) vs Cory ‘Sandman‘ Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 219 which takes place on Saturday, February 18th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 30-year-old Vera has 4 consecutive wins in the Octagon, his latest victory coming against Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) in August of last year.

Sandhagen, also 30, has gone 2 and 2 in his last four fights, his latest win coming against Yadong Song (19-7 MMA) in September of 2022.

Vera is making it known that he is going to be a real UFC champion, comparing himself to B.J. Penn and others.

Speaking to ‘The Underground’ Vera had this to say (h/t MMAMania):

“I’m going to be a great champion. I’m going to fight whoever is next in line. All these guys get the belt, they start acting like b**ches. Get the belt and be a f**king savage. Be a f**king king. Go and do the thing. Defend. Anderson Silva, B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre, they did it like that. They got the belt, they fought No. 1. They kicked their asses. That’s why they’re greats now.”

Concluding, Vera said:

“Today’s champions probably won’t be that great because now they’re petty little bitches that are acting like they’re Hollywood superstars. Pick a side. You get the money fighting. Jon Jones, all those guys made a lot of money because they fought consistently. They made their legacy huge.”

Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) was set to defend his title against Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA), who is coming out of a short lived retirement, this March, but that looks to be on hold because of ‘Funk Master’s’ torn bicep.

Vera wants it known that he is ready, willing and able to become the next great UFC champion.

Who are you picking to win the Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen match-up? Do you agree with Vera’s picks for who were the greats in the UFC and do you think he can add his name to that list?

