Breaking! UFC Vegas 16 is down to ten total fights

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event just took another hit as news broke moments ago that featherweight Movsar Evloev is no longer eligible to compete.

Evleov (13-0 MMA) was slated to compete against Nate Landwehr in the opening bout of tonight’s main card but has been forced out after testing positive for Covid-19.

That news comes from Ana Hissa, who reported the following information on Twitter:

“Movsar Evloev tested positive! Fight off.”

Evleov would have entered tonight’s event looking to extend his undefeated streak to fourteen in a row. The Ingush fighter has gone 3-0 under the UFC banner since making his debut in April of 2019.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event is headlined by a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori.

Hermansson (21-5 MMA) was most recently seen in action this past July where he scored a sensation first round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum. Prior that win, ‘The Joker’ was coming off a TKO loss to perennial division contender Jared Cannonier.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (15-40-1 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 16 on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Karl Roberson in June. ‘The Italian Dream’ has gone 4-1-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall, with his lone setback in that time coming to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by way of split-decision.

Get the latest lineup for tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event below:

UFC Vegas 16 Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN+)

Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill

Gabriel Benitez vs. Justin Jaynes

Montana De La Rosa vs. Taila Santos

Roman Dolidze vs. John Allan

UFC Vegas 16 Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Louis Smolka vs. Jose Quinonez

Matt Wiman vs. Jordan Leavitt

Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden

Ilia Topuria vs. Damon Jackson

Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 5, 2020